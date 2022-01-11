COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports record 900 new cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 900 new cases and no additional deaths reported in the latest update.

Tuesday’s 900 cases marked the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. This broke the previous record of 833, which was set just one day earlier on Monday, January 10.

A total 79,182 cases and 967 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data including the total number of active cases and recoveries is not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/11/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 19.95 percent as of last update provided on Monday, January 10, 2022.