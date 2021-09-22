COVID-19 Update: City of Lubbock reports 155 new cases, 4 additional deaths Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

There were 155 new cases and four additional deaths reported in the latest update.

A total 62,790 cases, 56,711 recoveries and 834 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total 5,245 cases were reported as currently active.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 9/22/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 16.18 percent as of the last update provided on Tuesday, September 21.