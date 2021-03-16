COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 1 new case, 5 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (March 15, 2021), there were 6063 total confirmed cases with 5917 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, one additional case, five additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .