COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (May 10, 2021), there were 6126 total confirmed cases with 5978 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, 10 additional case, eight additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .