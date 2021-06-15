COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 10 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 14, 2021), there were 6171 total confirmed cases with 6021 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, 10 additional cases, one additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Eleven cases were reported as currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .