COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 102 new cases, 2 deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (September 13, 2021), there were 7252 total confirmed cases with 6901 listed as recovered and 155 deaths.

In the latest update, 102 additional cases, 137 additional recoveries and two deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 196.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .