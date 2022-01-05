COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 103 new cases, 2 additional deaths in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 4 , 2022), there were 8572 total confirmed cases with 8342 listed as recovered and 184 deaths.

In the latest update, 103 additional case, 84 additional recoveries and two additional deaths were reported. A total of 46 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .