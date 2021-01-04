COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 109 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (December 31), there were 5261 total confirmed cases with 4796 listed as recovered and 116 deaths.

In the latest update, 109 additional cases, 23 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Plainview/Hale County Health Department noted that updated numbers from the New Year’s holiday weekend will be released on Tuesday.