COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 11 new cases, 2 additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (February 23, 2021), there were 6026 total confirmed cases with 5858 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, 11 additional cases, 27 additional recoveries and two additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .