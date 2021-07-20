COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 11 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (July 19, 2021), there were 6231 total confirmed cases with 6066 listed as recovered and 140 deaths.

In the latest update, 21 additional cases, eight additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Twenty five cases were reported as currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .