COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 11 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 21, 2021), there were 6182 total confirmed cases with 6029 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, 11 additional cases, eight additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Fourteen cases were reported as currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .