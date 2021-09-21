COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 110 new cases, no deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 16, 2021), there were 7487 total confirmed cases with 7057 listed as recovered and 157 deaths.

In the latest update, 110 additional cases, 119 recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 273.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .