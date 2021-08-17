COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 111 new cases, 1 death in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 16, 2021), there were 6548 total confirmed cases with 6253 listed as recovered and 144 deaths.

In the latest update, 111 additional case, 78 additional recoveries and one additional death was reported. One hundred fifty-one cases were currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .