COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 115 new cases, 2 additional deaths in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Saturday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Thursday (January 13, 2022), there were 8865 total confirmed cases with 8537 listed as recovered and 187 deaths.

In the latest update, 115 additional cases, 100 additional recoveries and 2 additional deaths were reported. A total of 128 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .