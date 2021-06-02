COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (June 1, 2021), there were 6160 total confirmed cases with 6010 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, 12 additional case, 11 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. Eleven cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .