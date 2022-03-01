PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 28, 2022), there were 10,335 total confirmed cases with 10,133 listed as recovered and 200 deaths.

In the latest update, 12 additional cases, 20 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of two cases were still active.

(Infographic provided by the City of Plainview in an email release)

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department also noted that COVID-19 updates will now be sent out on weekly basis on Tuesdays with new and total case information.

For more information, contact the Plainview-Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.