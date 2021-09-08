COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 120 new cases, 2 deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Wednesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 7, 2021), there were 7103 total confirmed cases with 6730 listed as recovered and 152 deaths.

In the latest update, 120 additional cases, 151 recoveries and two deaths was reported. The total number of active cases was 221.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .