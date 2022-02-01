PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 31, 2022), there were 10,053 total confirmed cases with 9,764 listed as recovered and 191 deaths.

In the latest update, 128 additional cases, 267 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 98 cases were still active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.