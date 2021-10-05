COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 13 new cases, 1 death in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (October 4, 2021), there were 7682 total confirmed cases with 7427 listed as recovered and 162 deaths.
In the latest update, 13 additional cases, 96 recoveries and one additional death were reported. The total number of active cases was 93.
A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.
For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.