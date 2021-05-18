COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 14 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (May 17, 2021), there were 6140 total confirmed cases with 5984 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, 14 additional case, six additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .