COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 140 new cases, 47 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 10) there were 3190 total confirmed cases with 2692 listed as recovered and 71 deaths.

In the latest update, 140 additional cases, 47 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

