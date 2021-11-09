COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 15 new cases, 1 death in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (November 8, 2021), there were 8027 total confirmed cases with 7808 listed as recovered and 169 deaths.

In the latest update, 15 additional cases, 32 recoveries and one additional death were reported. The total number of active cases was 50.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .