PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 14, 2022), there were 10,288 total confirmed cases with 10,065 listed as recovered and 198 deaths.

In the latest update, 15 additional cases, 35 additional recoveries and two additional death were reported. A total of 25 cases were still active.

(Provided by the City of Planview in an email press release)

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.