COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 152 new cases, 4 deaths in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 23, 2021), there were 6700 total confirmed cases with 6354 listed as recovered and 148 deaths.

In the latest update, 152 additional cases, 101 recoveries and four deaths was reported. The total number of active cases was 198.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .