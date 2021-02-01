COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 16 new cases, 2 additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (January 29), there were 5874 total confirmed cases with 5603 listed as recovered and 130 deaths.

In the latest update, 16 additional cases, 16 additional recoveries and two additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .