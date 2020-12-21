COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases, 1 additional death

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (December 18), there were 4858 total confirmed cases with 4575 listed as recovered and 103 deaths.

In the latest update, 17 additional cases, 140 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .