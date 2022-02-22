PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 21, 2022), there were 10,320 total confirmed cases with 10,112 listed as recovered and 199 deaths.

In the latest update, 18 additional cases, 22 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of nine cases were still active.

(Provided in an email release from the City of Plainview)

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.