COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 19 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (October 25, 2021), there were 7894 total confirmed cases with 7660 listed as recovered and 167 deaths.

In the latest update, 19 additional case, 45 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of 67 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .