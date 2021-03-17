COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new case, 1 additional recovery

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 16, 2021), there were 6065 total confirmed cases with 5918 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, two additional case, one additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .