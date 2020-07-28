COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 20 new cases, 20 new recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (July 27), there were 1123 total confirmed cases with 936 listed as recovered and 25 deaths.

In the latest update, 20 additional cases, 20 additional recoveries and no new deaths were reported.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

