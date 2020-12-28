COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 21 new cases, 1 additional death

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (December 23), there were 4974 total confirmed cases with 4609 listed as recovered and 106 deaths.

In the latest update, 21 additional cases, nine additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Plainview/Hale County Health Department noted that updated numbers will be released this week.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as it impacts Lubbock, the South Plains region, Texas and the U.S.

