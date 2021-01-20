COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 22 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 19, 2021), there were 5725 total confirmed cases with 5398 listed as recovered and 124 deaths.

In the latest update, 22 additional cases, 45 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .