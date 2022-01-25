COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 223 new cases, no additional deaths in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 24, 2022), there were 9,588 total confirmed cases with 9,176 listed as recovered and 189 deaths.

In the latest update, 223 additional cases, 238 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of 223 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .