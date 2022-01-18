COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 231 new cases, 2 additional deaths in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (January 17, 2022), there were 9096 total confirmed cases with 8728 listed as recovered and 189 deaths.

In the latest update, 231 additional cases, 191 additional recoveries and 2 additional deaths were reported. A total of 179 cases were still active.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

