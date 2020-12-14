COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 26 new cases, 1 additional death

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11), there were 4690 total confirmed cases with 4106 listed as recovered and 95 deaths.

In the latest update, 26 additional cases, 4 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .