COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 27 new cases, 2 deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (November 15, 2021), there were 8082 total confirmed cases with 7846 listed as recovered and 171 deaths.

In the latest update, 27 additional cases, 21 recoveries and two additional deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 65.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .