COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases, 4 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (March 12, 2021), there were 6062 total confirmed cases with 5912 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, three additional cases, four additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

