COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (February 26, 2021), there were 6037 total confirmed cases with 5863 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, three additional cases, three additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .