COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 33 new cases, 7 additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (December 28), there were 5007 total confirmed cases with 4721 listed as recovered and 113 deaths.

In the latest update, 33 additional cases, 112 additional recoveries and seven additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .