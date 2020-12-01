COVID-19 Update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 34 new cases, 298 additional recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (November 30), there were 4163 total confirmed cases with 3726 listed as recovered and 82 deaths.

In the latest update, 34 additional cases, 298 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .