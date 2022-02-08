PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (February 7, 2022), there were 10,216 total confirmed cases with 9,968 listed as recovered and 196 deaths.

In the latest update, 35 additional cases, 68 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 52cases were still active.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.