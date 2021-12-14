COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 35 new cases, 2 additional deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (December 13, 2021), there were 8339 total confirmed cases with 8084 listed as recovered and 176 deaths.

In the latest update, 35 additional case, 80 additional recoveries and two additional deaths were reported. A total of 79 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .