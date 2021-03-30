COVID-19 Update : Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 4 new cases and 3 new recoveries

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (March 29, 2021), there were 6077 total confirmed cases with 5931 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, four additional cases, three additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .

