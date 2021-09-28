COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 44 new cases, 1 death in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (September 27, 2021), there were 7617 total confirmed cases with 7294 listed as recovered and 159 deaths.

In the latest update, 44 additional cases, 174 recoveries and on additional deaths were reported. The total number of active cases was 273.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .