COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (July 26, 2021), there were 6278 total confirmed cases with 6085 listed as recovered and 140 deaths.

In the latest update, 47 additional cases, 19 additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Fifty three cases were reported as currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .