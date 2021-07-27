COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 47 new cases in weekly update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hale county

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (July 26, 2021), there were 6278 total confirmed cases with 6085 listed as recovered and 140 deaths.

In the latest update, 47 additional cases, 19 additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Fifty three cases were reported as currently active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar