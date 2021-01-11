COVID-19 update: Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 48 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Monday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday (January 8, 2021), there were 5497 total confirmed cases with 5073 listed as recovered and 120 deaths.

In the latest update, 48 additional cases, 82 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .