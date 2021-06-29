COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases in weekly update

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
hale county

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 28, 2021), there were 6187 total confirmed cases with 6038 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, five additional cases, nine additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Ten cases were reported as currently active.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar