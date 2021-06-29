COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (June 28, 2021), there were 6187 total confirmed cases with 6038 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, five additional cases, nine additional recovery and no additional deaths were reported. Ten cases were reported as currently active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .