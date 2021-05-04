COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases in weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (May 3, 2021), there were 6116 total confirmed cases with 5970 listed as recovered and 139 deaths.

In the latest update, five additional case, 12 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .