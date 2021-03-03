COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new cases, no additional deaths

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (March 1, 2021), there were 6048 total confirmed cases with 5877 listed as recovered and 137 deaths.

In the latest update, five additional cases, two additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .