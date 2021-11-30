COVID-19 Update: Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 51 new cases, no deaths in bi-weekly update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their bi-weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.



As of 5:00 p.m. on Monday (November 29, 2021), there were 8170 total confirmed cases with 7943 listed as recovered and 173 deaths.

In the latest update, 51 additional case, 53 additional recoveries and no additional deaths were reported. A total of 54 cases were still active.



A breakdown of the confirmed cases can be found here .



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 .